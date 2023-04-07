Oppenheimer Trims iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Target Price to $4.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICAD. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of iCAD from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

ICAD stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. iCAD has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

In other news, insider Dana R. Brown bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iCAD by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,849,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 321,285 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iCAD by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,108,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 228,111 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in iCAD by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 728,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in iCAD by 44.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 464,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,658 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

