Oppenheimer Cuts Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target to $20.00

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TH. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Target Hospitality stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.21.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
