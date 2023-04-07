Oppenheimer Cuts Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target to $20.00

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TH. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 62,660 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $1,052,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Target Hospitality news, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 62,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $1,052,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,896. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

