Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Ocuphire Pharma

OCUP stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 440,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 83,123 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 328,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

