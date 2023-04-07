Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Nuvve Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE opened at $0.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 78.39% and a negative net margin of 1,421.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvve

About Nuvve

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVVE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuvve by 36.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 33.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

