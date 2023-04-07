Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

