Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 958,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,917,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after acquiring an additional 147,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

