NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 560,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 83,806 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $944,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. NRG Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.