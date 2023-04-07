NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $6.06 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.
