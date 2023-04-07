Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 65,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

