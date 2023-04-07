Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.05

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 20976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,640 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

