Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.33.
NHYDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Handelsbanken initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance
NHYDY opened at $7.32 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
