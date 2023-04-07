NEXGEL (NXGL) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) is one of 229 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NEXGEL to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NEXGEL and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $2.05 million -$4.75 million -1.62 NEXGEL Competitors $1.12 billion $54.73 million -3.25

NEXGEL’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL. NEXGEL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXGEL’s peers have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NEXGEL and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXGEL Competitors 1021 3634 7837 183 2.57

NEXGEL presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 262.32%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.87%. Given NEXGEL’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -231.63% -53.47% -38.40% NEXGEL Competitors -495.28% -105.70% -25.30%

Summary

NEXGEL peers beat NEXGEL on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

