New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $54.79 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after purchasing an additional 456,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,813,000 after purchasing an additional 213,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Further Reading

