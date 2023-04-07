Needham & Company LLC Trims I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Target Price to $24.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

IMAB stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in I-Mab by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

