Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 7.5%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.69. 1,176,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,538,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $850.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.40.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a net margin of 196.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $120,450,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,521 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $242,682.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,214,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,722.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $120,450,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,779,549 shares of company stock valued at $121,284,241. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,462,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 562,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

