Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $33,916.48

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $33,916.48 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 46% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00154014 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00073081 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00036136 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040611 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000049 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003615 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,862,652 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

