MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

MYRG stock opened at $122.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $130.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.83.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,073,366.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,860.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MYR Group news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,452,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,073,366.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,860.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,508,000 after buying an additional 128,881 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in MYR Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

