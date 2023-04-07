Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE:MYOV opened at $26.98 on Monday. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $27.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $100.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Myovant Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $34,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 354,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,527,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $53,995.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $34,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 354,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,527,207.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $96,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.