MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €260.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($259.78) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($233.70) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($304.35) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($264.13) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of MTX stock opened at €230.80 ($250.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €228.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €202.92. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a 12 month high of €236.20 ($256.74).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

