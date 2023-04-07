M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of M&T Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.32.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $117.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.61.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

