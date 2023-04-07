MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Susquehanna

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

MRC Global Stock Performance

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $777.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at MRC Global

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

