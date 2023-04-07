Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOVA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.19.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE NOVA opened at $14.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Insider Activity

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.