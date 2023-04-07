Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montrose Environmental Group

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $1,253,495.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 901,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,517,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,965.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $1,253,495.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 901,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,517,686.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,272 shares of company stock worth $6,798,617. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

