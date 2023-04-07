Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Miromatrix Medical Price Performance

Shares of MIRO opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $42.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.22. Miromatrix Medical has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Miromatrix Medical news, CFO James Michael Douglas acquired 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Miromatrix Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Miromatrix Medical by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 512,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.