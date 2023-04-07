Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of MIRO opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $42.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.22. Miromatrix Medical has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.95.
In other Miromatrix Medical news, CFO James Michael Douglas acquired 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.
