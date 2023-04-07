Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,111,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 270,456 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.