Michael Eugene Mcbride Sells 3,900 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GitLab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $33.40 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $70.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,351 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

