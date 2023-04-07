Michael Eugene Mcbride Sells 3,900 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
GitLab Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $33.40 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $70.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
