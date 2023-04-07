Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Raised to $38.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 107.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $849.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.75. Merus has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,482 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 316,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Merus by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.