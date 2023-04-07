MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Insider Chris Maloof Sells 1,573 Shares of Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $27,118.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 6th, Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $209,163.37.

MLNK stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,684.00 and a beta of 0.76. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLNK shares. Barclays upped their price target on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 39.1% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,605 shares in the last quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the third quarter worth approximately $14,546,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MeridianLink by 1,059.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 905,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 827,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MeridianLink by 51.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MeridianLink by 33.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after buying an additional 373,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

