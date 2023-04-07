MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Insider Chris Maloof Sells 1,573 Shares of Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $27,118.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Chris Maloof also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 6th, Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $209,163.37.
MeridianLink Stock Up 0.2 %
MLNK stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,684.00 and a beta of 0.76. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 39.1% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,605 shares in the last quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the third quarter worth approximately $14,546,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MeridianLink by 1,059.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 905,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 827,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MeridianLink by 51.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MeridianLink by 33.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after buying an additional 373,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
