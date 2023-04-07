Meridian Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Meridian in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Meridian from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Meridian has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Meridian by 10.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Meridian in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Meridian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

