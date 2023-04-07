Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAXN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of MAXN opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

