Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
MAXN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.17.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of MAXN opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.
About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
