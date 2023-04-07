MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Trading 1.3% Higher

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 399.50 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 395 ($4.91). Approximately 32,114 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 31,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($4.84).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.16) price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £406.49 million, a PE ratio of -2,194.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 395.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 469.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 14.38.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

