Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $57.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Masco by 410.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 196,938 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Masco by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 121,429 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS opened at $47.04 on Friday. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masco will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

