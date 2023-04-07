Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Marqeta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marqeta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.69.

MQ stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth $137,389,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 212,601.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595,677 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

