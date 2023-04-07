Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Raised to GBX 200

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.50.

MAKSY opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

