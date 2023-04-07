Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.07

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 1002445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
