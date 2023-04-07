Linear (LINA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $112.19 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Linear has a total market cap of $167.00 million and approximately $112.19 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Linear has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

