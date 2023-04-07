Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Up 3.9%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.13 and last traded at $48.07. Approximately 454,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 620,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth $432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.