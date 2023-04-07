Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $972.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,555,000 after purchasing an additional 773,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,678,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,897,000 after buying an additional 128,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after buying an additional 751,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after buying an additional 402,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,584,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

