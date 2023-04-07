Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

KOS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an add rating and a $8.94 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.71.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.79. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

