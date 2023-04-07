Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirkland’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kirkland’s by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 138,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kirkland’s by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Trading Up 2.2 %

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

