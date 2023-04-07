Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KGSPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($76.09) to €64.00 ($69.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1671 per share. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

