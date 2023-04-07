Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Purchases $217,910.00 in Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Jamie Welch bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $217,910.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,142,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,817,713.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kinetik Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 206.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNTK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kinetik by 13,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.