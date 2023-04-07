Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $197.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average of $169.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

