JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $9.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 145,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 105,983 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.