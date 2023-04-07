Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav (ETR:JEN) Shares Down 3.1%

Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav, S.A. (ETR:JEN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €28.90 ($31.41) and last traded at €29.00 ($31.52). Approximately 125,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.92 ($32.52).

Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57.

About Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav

(Get Rating)

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.