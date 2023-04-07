JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 233,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $998,260. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 19.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

