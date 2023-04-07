Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €44.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.50 ($49.46) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Covestro Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €36.25 ($39.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a 1-year high of €45.78 ($49.76). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

