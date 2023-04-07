Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.7 %

DAL opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $38,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

