James Latham (LON:LTHM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,232.50

Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,232.50 ($15.31) and traded as low as GBX 1,180 ($14.65). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,185 ($14.72), with a volume of 7,442 shares changing hands.

James Latham Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,253.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,232.16. The company has a market capitalization of £239.01 million and a PE ratio of 640.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insider Activity at James Latham

In related news, insider David A. Dunmow purchased 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,265 ($15.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,264.35 ($2,812.16). Company insiders own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

