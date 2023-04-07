ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.57

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and traded as high as $65.00. ITOCHU shares last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 11,245 shares traded.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.64.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

ITOCHU Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the third quarter valued at $223,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 7.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the fourth quarter valued at $18,029,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 4.1% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 539,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

Further Reading

