ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.57

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and traded as high as $65.00. ITOCHU shares last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 11,245 shares traded.
ITOCHU Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.64.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ITOCHU
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
Further Reading
